Tulsa Hospital Campus Shooting Leaves 5 Dead - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) A shooting at a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma has left five dead including the gunman, a police official told reporters.

Earlier, police responded to an active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus in Tulsa.

"We have four civilians that are dead, we have one shooter that is dead... We're certain that's a self inflicted gunshot wound on his part," Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect had one long rifle and one hand gun on the scene at the time.

The suspect, the official added, was a black male, estimated to be 35 to 40 years old.