UrduPoint.com

Tulsa Hospital Campus Shooting Leaves 5 Dead - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Tulsa Hospital Campus Shooting Leaves 5 Dead - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) A shooting at a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma has left five dead including the gunman, a police official told reporters.

Earlier, police responded to an active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus in Tulsa.

"We have four civilians that are dead, we have one shooter that is dead... We're certain that's a self inflicted gunshot wound on his part," Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect had one long rifle and one hand gun on the scene at the time.

The suspect, the official added, was a black male, estimated to be 35 to 40 years old.

Related Topics

Dead Police Male Tulsa

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

5 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

5 hours ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

5 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

6 hours ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.