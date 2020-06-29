Tulsa Police Say 2 Officers Critically Wounded, Warn Residents Suspect at Large

A gunman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, opened fire during a scuffle with police, critically wounding two officers and triggering a warning to residents that the fugitive suspect is likely to shoot at anyone, the Tulsa Police Department said on Monday

"Both officers were shot and are in critical condition undergoing surgery.

The suspect fled on foot and we are actually searching for him," the Tulsa Police Department said via Twitter. "If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone."

The Tulsa Police Department posted a shirtless photo of the suspect, a white man identified as David Ware with the words, "Striving for Glory" tattooed across the top of his chest, and urged residents to report anything suspicious.

The message did not say why Ware was stopped or provide other details.