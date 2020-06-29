UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tulsa Police Say 2 Officers Critically Wounded, Warn Residents Suspect At Large

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:17 PM

Tulsa Police Say 2 Officers Critically Wounded, Warn Residents Suspect at Large

A gunman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, opened fire during a scuffle with police, critically wounding two officers and triggering a warning to residents that the fugitive suspect is likely to shoot at anyone, the Tulsa Police Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A gunman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, opened fire during a scuffle with police, critically wounding two officers and triggering a warning to residents that the fugitive suspect is likely to shoot at anyone, the Tulsa Police Department said on Monday.

"Both officers were shot and are in critical condition undergoing surgery.

The suspect fled on foot and we are actually searching for him," the Tulsa Police Department said via Twitter. "If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone."

The Tulsa Police Department posted a shirtless photo of the suspect, a white man identified as David Ware with the words, "Striving for Glory" tattooed across the top of his chest, and urged residents to report anything suspicious.

The message did not say why Ware was stopped or provide other details.

Related Topics

Fire Police Twitter Man David Tulsa Top

Recent Stories

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

4 minutes ago

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

2 hours ago

Work on dilapidated old bridge on River Chitral be ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt allocates record development budget in cha ..

2 minutes ago

PRMI reforms to ensure ease of doing business in m ..

2 minutes ago

VC ICUP condoles demise of mother-in-law of Syed K ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.