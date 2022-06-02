UrduPoint.com

Tulsa Shooting Suspect Bought Rifle On Day Of Massacre To Kill His Doctor - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Tulsa Shooting Suspect Bought Rifle on Day of Massacre to Kill His Doctor - Police

The suspect in the deadly shooting at a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, bought his AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle on the day of the massacre in order to kill Dr. Preston Phillips who had performed surgery on him and whom he blamed for enduring pain, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The suspect in the deadly shooting at a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, bought his AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle on the day of the massacre in order to kill Dr. Preston Phillips who had performed surgery on him and whom he blamed for enduring pain, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Thursday.

The shooting incident took place on Wednesday and resulted in five people being killed, including the gunman.

"We know through the help of our ATF and their gun tracing that at 2 p.m. on June 1 Mr. Louis purchased a semiautomatic rifle from a local gun store. That semiautomatic rifle was an AR-15 style rifle. We know that Mr. Louis purchased a semiautomatic handgun, a 4.0-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, on May 29 from a local pawn shop," Franklin said during a press conference.

Franklin provided the timeline of the incident, which started with a 911 call by someone who was on a video call with a doctor at the hospital.

When law enforcement officers came to the hospital building and were making their way to the second floor, they heard a shot when the suspect took his life, he said.

"We have also found a letter on the suspect which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery," Franklin said.

On May 19, the gunman went to the hospital for a back surgery that was performed Dr. Phillips and was released on May 24, he said.

Following his release, Louis called the hospital several times over several days complaining of pain, and on May 31 the doctor saw him for additional treatment, Franklin said.

However, the gunman called again complaining of back pain and wanting additional assistance, Franklin also said, noting that the authorities recovered multiple casings from the crime scene.

The other victims were in the hospital awaiting medical services and stood in the way of the gunman, he added.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Tulsa May June From P

Recent Stories

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

1 minute ago
 French Diplomats Stage Rare Protest Against Minist ..

French Diplomats Stage Rare Protest Against Ministerial Overhaul

1 minute ago
 Pakistan regards Italy as a good friend and reliab ..

Pakistan regards Italy as a good friend and reliable partner: Qamar Zaman Kaira ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to expand provision of subsidy on food items: ..

Govt to expand provision of subsidy on food items: Musadik Malik

1 minute ago
 Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, Fr ..

Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, French Gas Drilling in North Sea ..

4 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Dictate Ukraine How ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Dictate Ukraine How to Negotiate With Russia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.