Tunis bombings death toll rises to two

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The death toll from twin suicide bombings that rocked the Tunisian capital last week has risen to two after a civilian died of his injuries, the interior ministry said Thursday.

A policeman was killed on the spot when one of the bombers blew himself up as a police vehicle passed on the capital's main throughfare.

Among the seven other people wounded in that attack and a second on a police station in the outskirts of Tunis, six have been discharged from hospital while a police officer has been kept in for observation, ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP.