Tunis Bombings Death Toll Rises To Two
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:23 PM
The death toll from twin suicide bombings that rocked the Tunisian capital last week has risen to two after a civilian died of his injuries, the interior ministry said Thursday
A policeman was killed on the spot when one of the bombers blew himself up as a police vehicle passed on the capital's main throughfare.
Among the seven other people wounded in that attack and a second on a police station in the outskirts of Tunis, six have been discharged from hospital while a police officer has been kept in for observation, ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP.