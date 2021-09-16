UrduPoint.com

Tunisia And Libya To Reopen Borders Friday: Presidency

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:54 PM

Tunisia and Libya to reopen borders Friday: presidency

Tunisia and Libya are to reopen their shared border on Friday, the presidency in Tunis said, two months after they were closed as the country's coronavirus caseload soared

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Tunisia and Libya are to reopen their shared border on Friday, the presidency in Tunis said, two months after they were closed as the country's coronavirus caseload soared.

"The president of (Tunisia) issued orders to reopen border crossings with the state of Libya from Friday" at 7:00 am local time (0600 GMT), the office of President Kais Saied said in a statement.

A statement from the Libyan government said the re-opening of the borders had been agreed during recent talks between the leaders of both countries.

A ministerial committee was then set up and recommended the frontiers open again after reviewing health and security issues, it added.

Libya closed its land borders and suspended flights between the two countries on July 8 due to an explosion in Covid-19 cases in Tunisia, which responded by closing its own crossings.

But with the caseload rapidly dropping, officials on both sides agreed to reopen the frontier, with measures in place to limit the possibility of contaminations.

Tunis and Tripoli agreed on a health protocol "subject to revision in light of developments in the health situation in the two countries," the Tunisian statement read.

The reopening would be reviewed in case of any "violation", it added.

Tunisia's Covid-19 caseload, which in August was the world's worst according to official data, has since significantly improved.

According to the latest figures available, on Tuesday the country of 11.7 million recorded 1,142 new cases and nine coronavirus-caused deaths.

Reopening the border was a key point of discussions between Saied and Libyan transitional Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who visited Tunis on September 9.

The Ras al-Jdeir and Dehiba crossings are economic lifelines for Tunisian traders in the country's economically marginalised south, while many Libyans cross to access medical treatment and visit Tunisia for tourism.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Visit Tripoli Tunis Tunisia Libya July August September Border From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

North signs new two-year deal with Welsh Rugby Uni ..

North signs new two-year deal with Welsh Rugby Union

31 seconds ago
 Survey claims best performing federal ministers

Survey claims best performing federal ministers

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan's economy shifting from consolidation to ..

Pakistan's economy shifting from consolidation to growth phase: Tarin

34 seconds ago
 No polio case reported in Karachi for the last one ..

No polio case reported in Karachi for the last one year: Commissioner

37 seconds ago
 Police trace blind murder case; arrest two brother ..

Police trace blind murder case; arrest two brothers for killing sister

8 minutes ago
 Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urg ..

Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urges deal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.