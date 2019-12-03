Tunisia arrests 11 after clashes in birthplace of Arab Spring

Eleven Tunisians were arrested during a night of clashes between protesters and police in the central region of Sidi Bouzid, the interior ministry said Tuesday, after the self-immolation of a young man sparked outrage

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Eleven Tunisians were arrested during a night of clashes between protesters and police in the central region of Sidi Bouzid, the interior ministry said Tuesday, after the self-immolation of a young man sparked outrage.

Clashes in Jelma started after the death last Friday of a 25-year-old who set himself on fire in the centre of the impoverished town in desperation over his economic woes.

Angry residents blocked roads and attacked police on Saturday and Sunday nights, interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni told AFP.

"Youths aged between 11 and 18 attacked law enforcement officers during the night, throwing stones at them and wounding 20 officers," Hayouni said.

Security forces dispersed the youths with tear gas.

Elsewhere in the region, several hundred people burned tyres and blocked roads, an AFP correspondent said.

On Tuesday, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights expressed "deep concern at the state of social tension in Jelma".

This showed the failure of successive governments to devise concrete solutions to unemployment and lack of development in Tunisia's interior, the NGO said.