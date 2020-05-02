UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Asks Russia For Respirators, Masks, Medical Equipment Amid Pandemic - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Tunisia has requested Russia to send it respirators, face masks and medical equipment for public hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, ambassador in Moscow Tarak ben Salem told Sputnik.

In late April, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that a number of middle Eastern nations had asked Moscow for help to combat the coronavirus.

"This request for assistance is a part of friendly relations between Tunisia and Russia. Tunisia, like many other countries, is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis. We need respirators, masks and medical equipment that will help provide services in public hospitals," the ambassador said.

Tunisia, he added, highly assesses Russia's health care system.

"Tunisia, a country close to Italy, appreciated the assistance provided by Russia to this neighboring friendly country," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, Russia has pledged to look into Tunisia's request.

"Tunisia hopes for a step forward from Russia, which has promised to consider our request. This can only confirm the quality of friendly and fraternal relations between our countries and our peoples," he stated.

As of Friday, Tunisia confirmed a total of 998 coronavirus cases, including 41 deaths.

