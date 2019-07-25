UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Brings Forward Polls After President Dies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:44 PM

Tunisia is to bring forward a planned November presidential election by several weeks, the electoral commission said Thursday following the death of incumbent Beji Caid Essebsi

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Tunisia is to bring forward a planned November presidential election by several weeks, the electoral commission said Thursday following the death of incumbent Beji Caid Essebsi.

Interim leader Mohammed Ennaceur "has 90 days to organise a presidential election" under the North African country's constitution, commission head Nabil Baffoun told AFP.

That means the poll must be held by October 23.

