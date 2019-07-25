Tunisia Brings Forward Polls After President Dies
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:44 PM
Tunisia is to bring forward a planned November presidential election by several weeks, the electoral commission said Thursday following the death of incumbent Beji Caid Essebsi
Interim leader Mohammed Ennaceur "has 90 days to organise a presidential election" under the North African country's constitution, commission head Nabil Baffoun told AFP.
That means the poll must be held by October 23.