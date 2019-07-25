(@FahadShabbir)

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Tunisia is to bring forward a planned November presidential election by several weeks, the electoral commission said Thursday following the death of incumbent Beji Caid Essebsi.

Interim leader Mohammed Ennaceur "has 90 days to organise a presidential election" under the North African country's constitution, commission head Nabil Baffoun told AFP.

That means the poll must be held by October 23.

Parliamentary elections had previously been set for October 6.

"The question of whether the presidential elections will be organised before or after the parliamentary elections will be decided by the commission," Baffoun added.

The announcement comes amid a debate over the conditions for standing in the elections, which were amended in June but never approved or rejected by Essebsi.

The new code would bar several strong candidates from the poll, including media magnate Nabil Karoui, charged with money laundering this month after he stated his intention to stand.

Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring revolts, is the only country affected by the uprisings to have pushed through democratic reforms -- despite political unrest, a sluggish economy and terrorist attacks.