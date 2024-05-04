Tunisia calls for more investments in economic zones

(@FahadShabbir)

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani urged Tunisian and foreign economic operators to invest in economic zones to boost the country's economic growth and sustainable development, the Tunis Afrique Presse reported on Friday.

He made the appeal at a small cabinet meeting, during which the issue of royalties for the use of the Zarzis economic zone and the Bizerte economic zone was discussed, said the report.

Hachani called upon all stakeholders to collaborate in improving the business environment by promoting investment across all sectors.

The Zarzis economic zone is located in Tunisia's southeast coast city Zarzis, while the Bizerte economic zone in the north coast city Bizerte, about 75 km from Tunis.