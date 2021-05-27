Tunisia Canceling PCR Tests for Tourists Who Recovered or Were Vaccinated Against COVID

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Tunisia is canceling from June 1 the requirement to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result and quarantine for citizens arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against coronavirus or who recently recovered from it, the country's prime minister said in a press release.

"From June 1, exempt from mandatory quarantine and provision of a negative PCR test result are: arriving citizens who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus and who have a certificate of this with a QR code or a document received from health authorities; as well as those arriving who have tested positive for coronavirus at least six weeks prior to arrival," it said.

For other passengers over 12 years old, the requirements remain the same: to present a negative PCR test result with a QR code and spend the obligatory seven days in quarantine.