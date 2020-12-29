Tunisia Cancels New Year Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Risks - Tourism Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) All New Year celebrations are banned in Tunisia because of high risks associated with COVID-19, the country's Ministry of Tourism has announced.

"The Ministry of Tourism calls on all tourist sites and businesses to adhere to the decision to ban mass gatherings and demonstrations, including public and private events relating to New Year celebration," the ministry said in a statement.

The ban follows a cabinet decision adopted earlier this month to extend coronavirus restrictions in Tunisia until January 15.

According to Tunisia's health authorities, more than 133,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, including 4,518 deaths from COVID-19. Over 101,000 people have recovered.