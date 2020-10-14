UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Tunisia Closes Entries to Riot-Ridden City of Subaytilah as Clashes Continue - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Tunisian police have closed the entrances to the city of Subaytilah in the western province of Kasserine due to mass protests and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

A mass rally rocked Subaytilah after a resident died in the early hours of Tuesday when his kiosk was demolished per an order by the authorities. Demonstrators began throwing stones at the police officers, which prompted the security forces to use tear gas to disperse them.

The country's army units have since entered the city.

According to the media outlet, the clashes in the city continue.

Following the tragic incident with Subaytilah's resident and clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has decided to dismiss the province's governor, the city's mayor, the chief of the local police department and the head of the region's national security service.

