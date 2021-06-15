UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Counts On New Libyan Authorities To Preserve Peace - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:38 PM

Tunisia Counts on New Libyan Authorities to Preserve Peace - Ambassador

Tunisia hopes that the transitional political process underway in Libya can lay the basis for a lasting peace, which would benefit the entire North African region, Tunisian Ambassador Tarak Ben Salem told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Tunisia hopes that the transitional political process underway in Libya can lay the basis for a lasting peace, which would benefit the entire North African region, Tunisian Ambassador Tarak Ben Salem told Sputnik.

Last fall, Libyan rivals launched UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in a nationwide ceasefire agreement after almost a decade of conflict. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity (GNU) that will be in charge until the general election on December 24.

"Tunisia hopes that the transitional political process which is currently underway in Libya, mainly the elections in December, can lay the groundwork for lasting peace. The final stabilization of Libya can only benefit the entire North African region," the ambassador said.

The lasting peace will also be beneficial for bilateral Libya-Tunisia relations, reviving the development of trade and economic relations, he said, adding that Tunisia was "among the countries most affected by the Libyan crisis in terms of security and economics."

"Tunisia and Libya, which now share democratic values, will certainly commit to socio-economic development [of both countries] and to strengthening their relations in the common interest of their two brotherly nations," Ben Salem said.

He noted that the positive development of events in Libya in recent months has allowed the countries to boost bilateral relations. Since then, several high-level visits have taken place in Tripoli and Tunis.

In March, the Libyan parliament approved the GNU composition. The 26-strong cabinet is said to be free of those who served in Libya's previous governments.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Tripoli Salem Geneva Tunis Tunisia Libya February March December Government Cabinet Agreement Share Election 2018

Recent Stories

Newly-Appointed Music Director of New York City Op ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s health department receives &#039; ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir Khan will not play today’s match a ..

19 minutes ago

Zambia's ex-leader Kaunda, 97, treated for pneumon ..

2 minutes ago

Bora pin Tour hopes on Sagan, Kelderman

2 minutes ago

Russia's Mir Payment System Boasts More Domestic U ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.