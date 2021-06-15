Tunisia Counts on New Libyan Authorities to Preserve Peace - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Tunisia hopes that the transitional political process underway in Libya can lay the basis for a lasting peace, which would benefit the entire North African region, Tunisian Ambassador Tarak Ben Salem told Sputnik.

Last fall, Libyan rivals launched UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in a nationwide ceasefire agreement after almost a decade of conflict. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity (GNU) that will be in charge until the general election on December 24.

"Tunisia hopes that the transitional political process which is currently underway in Libya, mainly the elections in December, can lay the groundwork for lasting peace. The final stabilization of Libya can only benefit the entire North African region," the ambassador said.

The lasting peace will also be beneficial for bilateral Libya-Tunisia relations, reviving the development of trade and economic relations, he said, adding that Tunisia was "among the countries most affected by the Libyan crisis in terms of security and economics."

"Tunisia and Libya, which now share democratic values, will certainly commit to socio-economic development [of both countries] and to strengthening their relations in the common interest of their two brotherly nations," Ben Salem said.

He noted that the positive development of events in Libya in recent months has allowed the countries to boost bilateral relations. Since then, several high-level visits have taken place in Tripoli and Tunis.

In March, the Libyan parliament approved the GNU composition. The 26-strong cabinet is said to be free of those who served in Libya's previous governments.