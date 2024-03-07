Tunisia Court Overturns Journalist's Five-year Jail Term
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A Tunisian court overturned on Wednesday a journalist's prison sentence for revealing information about the security services, his lawyer said, paving the way for a retrial.
Khalifa Guesmi, a correspondent for Tunisia's most popular radio station Mosaique FM, was convicted in November and handed a one-year prison sentence that was later increased to five years on appeal.
The Court of Cassation "invalidated the five-year judgement and ordered it to be reviewed", Guesmi's lawyer, Rahal Jallali, told AFP.
He said Guesmi should be released by Thursday morning.
The journalist remains under prosecution according to his lawyer, under Article 34 of the anti-terrorism law which "punishes with 10 to 20 years' imprisonment" anyone who publishes information "for the benefit of a terrorist organisation".
Journalists and civil society representatives gathered in Tunis on Wednesday to show support for Guesmi and to call for his immediate release.
Local and international NGOs have launched several calls for his release and condemned the five-year prison sentence as "a sham verdict" and "a major setback for the judicial system".
They have criticised what they say is a marked decline in press freedom in Tunisia since President Kais Saied seized full control of the country in July 2021.
On Wednesday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in a post on social media platform X, welcomed what it called "a first step towards justice" for Guesmi and said it "should be followed by his immediate release and acquittal".
Jailed since September 3, Guesmi was found guilty of "participating in the intentional disclosing of information related to interception, infiltration, and audiovisual surveillance or the data collected therein".
He was held for a week in March 2022, after Mosaique FM published on its website information about the dismantling of a "terrorist cell" and the arrest of its members.
Recent Stories
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
More Stories From World
-
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede23 minutes ago
-
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'23 minutes ago
-
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town24 minutes ago
-
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes44 minutes ago
-
New York to deploy state troops on subway44 minutes ago
-
Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue operation: UK agency57 minutes ago
-
Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine chief prosecutor55 minutes ago
-
Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops out55 minutes ago
-
Key takeaways from the UK budget1 hour ago
-
Haiti situation 'beyond untenable': UN rights chief1 hour ago
-
Not just humans: Bees and chimps can also pass on their skills54 minutes ago
-
Freed Senegalese prisoners oppose amnesty bill54 minutes ago