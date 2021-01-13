UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Declares 4-Day Quarantine Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Tunisia has declared a coronavirus-related quarantine for the week's second half, as announced by Minister of Health Faouzi Mehdi on Tuesday.

"After examining the epidemiological environment and upon the recommendation of the scientific committee, the national coronavirus commission decided to declare a nationwide quarantine on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Mehdi said at a briefing.

Movements across the country will be prohibited from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (15:00-05:00 GMT), according to the minister. An earlier-imposed curfew from 8 p.

m. to 5 a.m. is also in effect in Tunisia until this coming Friday.

Beginning next Wednesday and until January 24, all schools will be closed and food businesses will be allowed to operate only delivery orders. Mass gatherings, including demonstrations, will be banned from January 14-24.

The Tunisian government also recommended that employers arrange for remote labor, where applicable.

According to the latest data from the Tunisian Ministry of Health, over 162,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country, including 5,284 deaths.

