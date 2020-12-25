Tunisia Demands Antibody Test From People From States With SARS-CoV-2 New Strain -Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Tunisia has introduced new rules for those arriving from nations where the new strain of the coronavirus had been detected requiring negative antibody tests from them, the Ministry of Health said.

On Thursday, Tunisia said that people from these countries would have to present a PCR test made within 72 hours before the arrival and to pass a 14-day quarantine. In case of any coronavirus-related symptoms during the quarantine people had to conduct a free antibody test. On late Friday, the Ministry of Health tightened the regulations.

"Upon the arrival at the checkpoint, people will have to pass a quick antibody test (TDR).

If the result is positive, these people will be sent to special isolation facilities for virus carriers," the ministry said.

In case of a negative antibody test, people will anyway have to pass a 14-day quarantine. They will be allowed to leave a hotel after a negative PCR test made seven days later.

On December 21, the Tunisian authorities suspended air traffic with the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia.

Last week, the UK authorities reported about a new strain of the coronavirus, which is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After that, many countries introduced new travel restrictions.