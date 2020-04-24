UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Tunisia Develops Health Safety Strategy to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 - Tourism Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Tunisia has begun to develop a tourism health care system to tackle the spread of the coronavirus disease and protect the health of travelers during their stay in the country, Neji Quider, the head of Tunisia's National Tourism Office in Russia, told Sputnik on Friday.

"In cooperation with all of the interested parties such as the World Health Organization [WHO], the [country's] Federation of Hoteliers, travel agencies and aviation companies, the Tourism Ministry will soon announce a protocol on the tourism health safety. A goal of this health measures' guide is to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and to protect travelers during their stay in Tunisia," the head said.

Quider noted that the health care system would apply to airports, seaports, land border centers, as well as to accommodation in recreational facilities and public places of gathering for tourists.

According to the head, the country's authorities are successfully coping with the coronavirus-related situation, and Tunisia will gradually come out of the self-isolation regime and quarantine starting on May 4.

"Over the past weeks, the number of infected has decreased, while there were no cases recorded in several cities," Quider said.

On Monday, Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said that the country's government had decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown through May 4, after which it would start a gradual economic reopening.

Tunisia has so far confirmed 918 COVID-19 cases and 38 related fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

