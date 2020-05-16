UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Eases Lockdown As Zero Cases Registered In Five Days

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:43 AM

Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in five days

Retail shops and supermarkets reopened Friday in Tunisia after the government announced zero coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Retail shops and supermarkets reopened Friday in Tunisia after the government announced zero coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day.

In a statement published overnight, the health ministry also said that 217 patients still carry the COVID-17 virus, three of whom are being treated in hospital.

But for the fifth consecutive day no new cases were registered in the North African country which has declared 1,032 cases of coronavirus, including 45 deaths, since March 2.

With infections slowing, retail stores, open-air markets and supermarkets have reopened, but authorities are urging citizens to stay vigilant and respect hygiene measures.

On Wednesday, President Kais Saied shortened an overnight curfew that has been in place since March 22.

Tunisia started easing strict confinement measures last week.

