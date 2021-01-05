UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Expects Setup Of Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism In Libya By January 27 - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Tunisia hopes that an international mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire in Libya will be established by the month-end, Tunisian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tarek Ladeb said.

Tunisia assumed the rotational presidency in the UN Security Council this month.

"We hope that by January 27, the mechanism of monitoring the ceasefire would be established," Ladeb said at a virtual press conference, during which he outlined the country's agenda during its presidency in the council.

Libya has been politically divided since 2011. Two rival administrations known as the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army (LNA) have controlled the country's west and east, respectively.

The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

Since November, Tunisia has been hosting talks among the Libyan rivals, a format known as the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. The forum resulted in a ceasefire and an agreement to hold a general election in December 2021.

On December 31, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed establishing a ceasefire monitoring mechanism within the UN Support Mission in Libya. The plan is to make the new facility accountable to the 5+5 Joint Military Committee, also a UN-backed initiative for bringing together an equal representation of the Libyan political rivals in a bid to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

