Tunisia Expresses Solidarity With China In Combating Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Tunisia expresses solidarity with China in combating coronavirus

The Tunisian government on Tuesday expressed solidarity with China in its fight to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Tunisian government on Tuesday expressed solidarity with China in its fight to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.

"China will succeed in overcoming this crisis, thanks to the important medical capacities and its logistical, material and human potentials," it said in a statement.

It said 10 Tunisian nationals have been evacuated from the the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, and "put into a quarantine center" for medical observation. No suspected case of the virus infection was reported in the northwestern African country.

