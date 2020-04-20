Tunisia Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Through May 4 - Prime Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Tunisia is extending the coronavirus lockdown through May 4, after which it intends to start a gradual economic reopening, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said.

"The return to normal life will not happen very soon.

The restrictive measures will last until May 4, but even after that, the loosening of the measures will happen gradually in some areas of the economy," Fakhfakh told Tunisian national television in an interview on Sunday.

The country has so far reported 866 COVID-19 cases, including 37 related deaths. The lockdown has been in place since March 20.