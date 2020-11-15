UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Extends Coronavirus Restrictions For 3 More Weeks - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The Tunisian Health Ministry announced on Sunday the extension of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including a curfew, for another three weeks, but allowing educational institutions to reopen.

In October, Tunisia introduced a nationwide curfew, shut transport links between the provinces, limited working hours of restaurants and cafes, suspended classes in schools and imposed a number of other restrictions amid a spike in domestic cases.

"Prime Minister [Hichem Mechichi] decided to extend the measures to fight the coronavirus for three more weeks.

These measures do not concern educational institutions, they will resume operations while strictly complying with the healthcare protocols," the ministry said.

The ministry added that observance of social distancing and the mask regime would remain in force, with control over their implementation being tightened.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Tunisia has registered more than 79,000 infections, including 2,279 fatalities.

