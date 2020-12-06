UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Extends COVID-19 Curfew Until End of March 2021 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Tunisia is extending the previously imposed curfew as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of March of the next year, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry's statement, the nationwide curfew from 08:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.

, restrictions on cafes and restaurants, social distancing measures and a ban on mass events, including trade fairs, conferences and forums, will remain in effect.

Tunisian Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi has said that the peak of the pandemic's second wave is expected in late December in Tunisia, and the authorities aim to vaccinate 20 percent of the population in the first half of 2021.

To date, Tunisia has confirmed nearly 103,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 3,500 related deaths and more than 76,000 recoveries.

