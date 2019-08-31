Tunisia Extends Nationwide State of Emergency Until Year End Ahead of Presidential Vote

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:18 PM

Tunisia's interim President Mohamed Ennaceur extended on Saturday the nationwide state of emergency until the end of 2019 in view of the upcoming presidential election, the head of state's office said in a statement Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Tunisia's interim President Mohamed Ennaceur extended on Saturday the nationwide state of emergency until the end of 2019 in view of the upcoming presidential election, the head of state's office said in a statement Saturday.

Tunisia has been in a state of emergency since November 2015 following a terrorist attack on a beach hotel that killed 38 people. The government has been extending it ever since.

In July, two suicide bombers staged separate attacks on police in Tunisia, killing at least one police officer and injuring nine people.

In early August, the state of emergency was extended for another month.

Late Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi died on July 25 at the age of 92. The same day, Ennaceur, Tunisia's parliamentary speaker, was sworn in as acting president. The first round of the snap presidential election is scheduled for September 15.

