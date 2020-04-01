Tunisia Extends Quarantine Until April 19

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Tunisian authorities extended quarantine for two more weeks until April 19 amid the spread of COVID-19, the presidential administration said.

The quarantine was imposed on March 22, and was set to expire on April 5.

"The Tunisian National Security Council at a meeting on Tuesday decided to extend the quarantine regime by two weeks," the statement said.

The military is monitoring citizens' compliance with the quarantine, according to the authorities.

The country's Health Ministry has so far confirmed 362 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths from coronavirus.