Tunisia Extends State of Emergency for Another 6 Months - Presidency

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Tunisian President Kais Saied has ordered that the state of emergency in the country be once again extended, this time until November 30, his press service said on Friday.

"President Kais Saied has decided to extend the state of emergency throughout Tunisia for six months, starting May 30, 2020," the press service said on Facebook.

The Tunisian government initially declared a state of emergency in 2015, in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks, including the attack on El Kantaoui touristic resort city in June of that year that claimed the lives of 40 people.

Since then, the state of emergency was regularly extended on different occasions, most recently on April 30 for one month in light of the coronavirus pandemic.