Tunisia Extends State Of Emergency Until January 30 - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:58 PM
Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered on Monday to extend the four-year state of emergency through January, media reported
The measure was set to expire on December 31 but was prolonged from January 1 to January 30, the presidential office said in a press release seen by a local news agency, Tunis Afrique Presse.
The security measure was imposed in 2015 following a string of terror attacks on tourists and elite presidential guards.
The state of emergency has been maintained to reassure tourists, who account for a sizable share of the Mediterranean nation's revenues. The number of holiday makers has rebounded in recent years.