Tunisia Extends State of Emergency Until January 30 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered on Monday to extend the four-year state of emergency through January media reported.

The measure was set to expire on December 31 but was prolonged from January 1 to January 30, the presidential office said in a press release seen by a local news agency, Tunis Afrique Presse.

The security measure was imposed in 2015 following a string of terror attacks on tourists and elite presidential guards.

The state of emergency has been maintained to reassure tourists, who account for a sizable share of the Mediterranean nation's revenues. The number of holiday makers has rebounded in recent years.