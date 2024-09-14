Open Menu

Tunisia Fisherwomen Battle Inequality And Climate Change

Published September 14, 2024

Kerkennah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Off a quiet Tunisian island, Sara Souissi readies her small fishing boat. As a woman in the male-dominated trade, she rows against entrenched patriarchy but also environmental threats to her livelihood.

Souissi began fishing as a teenager in a family of fishers off their native Kerkennah Islands near the city of Sfax, defying men who believed she had no place at sea.

"Our society didn't accept that a woman would fish," she said, hauling a catch onto her turquoise-coloured boat.

"But I persisted, because I love fishing and I love the sea," said Souissi, 43, who is married to a fisherman and is a mother of one.

A substantial portion of Tunisia is coastal or near the coast, making the sea an essential component of everyday life.

Seafood, a staple in Tunisian cuisine, is also a major export commodity for the North African country, with Italy, Spain and Malta top buyers, and revenues nearing 900 million dinars ($295 million) last year, according to official figures.

Tunisian women have long played a major role in this vital sector.

But their work has been undervalued and unsupported, a recent study by the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) found.

The study said that while women were actively involved throughout the fishing value chain, they remained "generally not considered as an actual worker" by their male counterparts.

Fisherwomen also have less access to administrative benefits, training and banking services, where they are viewed as "high-risk borrowers" compared to men, the study said.

As a result, many don't own their own boats, and those working with male relatives are "considered as family help and therefore not remunerated", it added.

