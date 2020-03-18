UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Imposes Curfew Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Tunisian President Kais Saied imposed a curfew throughout the country in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the presidential administration said on Twitter.

"President Kais Saied ordered the introduction of a curfew countrywide from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.," the administration said.

Previous reports said Tunisia was closing all borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic. More than 179,000 people in over 150 countries have gotten infected, most have recovered, over 7,400 people have died. The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan.

