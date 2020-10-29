UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Imposes Tough New Virus Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Tunisia imposes tough new virus restrictions

Tunisia said on Thursday it was imposing a nationwide night-time curfew, shutting schools and banning inter-region travel in a bid to halt a resurgence of the novel coronavirus

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Tunisia said on Thursday it was imposing a nationwide night-time curfew, shutting schools and banning inter-region travel in a bid to halt a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi called on "all governorates to declare a curfew" from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am on weekdays and starting one hour earlier on weekends.

His statement did not say how long the lockdown would remain in place.

Tunisia had imposed strict lockdown measures that practically smothered its first wave of cases over the summer.

But since it re-opened its borders in June, infections have mounted to more than 1,000 cases a day, overwhelming understaffed and poorly equipped hospitals.

The country recorded 2,125 cases at the weekend, bringing the total to 54,278 infections, including 1,153 deaths.

In early October, curfews were reimposed on several regions, and a week later in the Greater Tunis area.

Mechichi said the new restrictions on movement between governorates would exclude work-related travel and other exceptional circumstances.

Under the latest measures, school classes would be suspended until November 8, while university students would have online lessons for two weeks.

Cafes and restaurants would be shut from 4:00 pm, and gatherings of more than four people were banned in public spaces, excluding on public transport.

Access was denied to places of worship for two weeks.

On Wednesday, authorities warned the situation in the country had become "very dangerous", especially since so many Covid patients were requiring hospitalisation.

The health ministry said it had already provided another 350 intensive care beds and was working to increase this number to 1,000 by the month's end.

Related Topics

Tunis Tunisia June October November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

98% of Daraz customers have a positive experience ..

22 minutes ago

Ex-I.Coast president Gbagbo warns of 'disaster' in ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad hopes British authorities to deport Nawaz Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Wales great JJ Williams dead at 72

2 minutes ago

Dubai Miracle Garden set to welcome visitors on 1s ..

52 minutes ago

Pompeo, Indonesian President Discuss Maritime Secu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.