Tunisia imposes tough new virus restrictions

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Tunisia said on Thursday it was imposing a nationwide night-time curfew, shutting schools and banning inter-region travel in a bid to halt a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi called on "all governorates to declare a curfew" from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am on weekdays and starting one hour earlier on weekends.

His statement did not say how long the lockdown would remain in place.

Tunisia had imposed strict lockdown measures that practically smothered its first wave of cases over the summer.

But since it re-opened its borders in June, infections have mounted to more than 1,000 cases a day, overwhelming understaffed and poorly equipped hospitals.

The country recorded 2,125 cases at the weekend, bringing the total to 54,278 infections, including 1,153 deaths.

In early October, curfews were reimposed on several regions, and a week later in the Greater Tunis area.

Mechichi said the new restrictions on movement between governorates would exclude work-related travel and other exceptional circumstances.

Under the latest measures, school classes would be suspended until November 8, while university students would have online lessons for two weeks.

Cafes and restaurants would be shut from 4:00 pm, and gatherings of more than four people were banned in public spaces, excluding on public transport.

Access was denied to places of worship for two weeks.

On Wednesday, authorities warned the situation in the country had become "very dangerous", especially since so many Covid patients were requiring hospitalisation.

The health ministry said it had already provided another 350 intensive care beds and was working to increase this number to 1,000 by the month's end.