Tunisia Issues International Arrest Warrant Against Ex-President Mazrouki - Reports

The Tunisian authorities have issued an international arrest warrant against ex-president Moncef Mazrouki, the TAP news agency reported on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Tunisian authorities have issued an international arrest warrant against ex-president Moncef Mazrouki, the TAP news agency reported on Thursday.

In mid-October, Tunisia's sitting President Kais Saied demanded the Justice Ministry start an investigation against "those who plot conspiracies against Tunisia from abroad.

" Since then, several lawyers have filed complaints against Mazrouki and demanded investigation over an "attack on the external security" of Tunisia.

According to TAP, a judge who oversees Mazrouki's case has issued an international arrest warrant.

Mazrouki led the country from 2011 to 2014. The former president's recent interview with France 24 where he praised the Permanent Francophone Council's decision to postpone the November summit of the Francophonie in Tunisia has angered current authorities.

