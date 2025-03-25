Tunisia Joins African Trade & Investment Development Insurance
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM
TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Tunisia has just joined the African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) and will participate in its capital, under the terms of an agreement inked between the Economy and Planning Ministry and ATIDI.
Tunisia becomes the first country in North Africa to join the pan-African multilateral insurer and its 25th member, said Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdelhafidh.
This membership testifies to Tunisia's willingness to step up investments and boost trade in Africa, through mechanisms to facilitate access to financing and reduce risk costs, the minister pointed out.
This agreement will help Tunisia make the most of ATIDI's various insurance services, he added.
Founded in 2000, ATIDI is a pan-African organisation that provides trade credit and political risk insurance to companies, investors and lenders interested in doing business in Africa.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
More Stories From World
-
Dushanbe to host CIS Forum of creative, scientific intellectuals in May1 minute ago
-
40 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from SMA1 minute ago
-
Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate tuberculosis by 20301 minute ago
-
Tunisia joins African Trade & Investment Development Insurance1 minute ago
-
Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil51 minutes ago
-
German left-wing militant faces trial after decades on the run1 hour ago
-
Japan awards longest-serving death row inmate $1.4 million1 hour ago
-
South Korea struggles to contain deadly wildfires1 hour ago
-
Zverev marches on in Miami, Osaka falls2 hours ago
-
Magic hand Lakers third straight defeat, Bulls beat Nuggets2 hours ago
-
Kashmir is disputed territory -- not India's 'integral part', Pakistan tells UN2 hours ago
-
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits off New Zealand's South Island: USGS2 hours ago