Tunisia, Libya Agree to Boost Bilateral Trade, Work on Facilitating Customs - Tunis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Tunisia and Libya have agreed to give a "fresh impetus" to bilateral trade, among other spheres of cooperation, specifically by easing the customs and state-run transactions, the Tunisian Presidency said on Wednesday.

Tunisian President Kais Saied is on a visit to Tripoli, Libya's capital. The agreement was reached during his meeting with Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Menfi and his deputies, Abdullah Al-Lafi and Mossa Al-Koni, as well as Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and Trade Minister Mohammad Hweij.

"It was agreed to give a new impetus to commercial activities and set up an action plan to promote investments by facilitating the bilateral transit procedures and financial operations between the central banks of Tunisia and Libya," the Tunisian president's press service said.

The sides also agreed to exchange experience and activate the cooperation in other fields pertaining to common challenges through convening joint high commissions, according to the statement.

Tunisia will continue supporting the democratic process in Libya, as the countries share common security, the statement read.

The Tunisian leader's visit takes place in the wake of a major political makeover in Libya. It also marks the first official visit of a foreign head of state to Libya in many years, as the country was mired in an internal armed conflict.

The Libyan Government of National Unity, which was officiated last week, was created to replace two rival administrations in the country's east and west as a result of a UN-brokered peace process. The interim government will be in charge until the national elections that are scheduled for December 24.