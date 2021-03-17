UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia, Libya Agree To Boost Bilateral Trade, Work On Facilitating Customs - Tunis

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Tunisia, Libya Agree to Boost Bilateral Trade, Work on Facilitating Customs - Tunis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Tunisia and Libya have agreed to give a "fresh impetus" to bilateral trade, among other spheres of cooperation, specifically by easing the customs and state-run transactions, the Tunisian Presidency said on Wednesday.

Tunisian President Kais Saied is on a visit to Tripoli, Libya's capital. The agreement was reached during his meeting with Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Menfi and his deputies, Abdullah Al-Lafi and Mossa Al-Koni, as well as Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and Trade Minister Mohammad Hweij.

"It was agreed to give a new impetus to commercial activities and set up an action plan to promote investments by facilitating the bilateral transit procedures and financial operations between the central banks of Tunisia and Libya," the Tunisian president's press service said.

The sides also agreed to exchange experience and activate the cooperation in other fields pertaining to common challenges through convening joint high commissions, according to the statement.

Tunisia will continue supporting the democratic process in Libya, as the countries share common security, the statement read.

The Tunisian leader's visit takes place in the wake of a major political makeover in Libya. It also marks the first official visit of a foreign head of state to Libya in many years, as the country was mired in an internal armed conflict.

The Libyan Government of National Unity, which was officiated last week, was created to replace two rival administrations in the country's east and west as a result of a UN-brokered peace process. The interim government will be in charge until the national elections that are scheduled for December 24.

Related Topics

Exchange Visit Tripoli Tunisia Libya December Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution received 84,253 grievance reque ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

30 minutes ago

DHA collaborates with charities to provides aid wo ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary tours haelth facilities in S ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.