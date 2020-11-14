UrduPoint.com
Tunisia-Libya Border Reopens After Seven Months

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 08:08 PM

Tunisia-Libya border reopens after seven months

Travellers began to cross between Tunisia and Libya again on Saturday after a seven-month border closure due to novel coronavirus restrictions was lifted

Ras Jedir, Tunisia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Travellers began to cross between Tunisia and Libya again on Saturday after a seven-month border closure due to novel coronavirus restrictions was lifted.

The closure at the end of March had a severe impact on trade between the two countries and left Libyans and Tunisians stranded on either side of the frontier.

A Tunisian diplomatic source said 20,000 Tunisians were currently in Libya.

Dozens of travellers began to cross when the frontier opened at midday Saturday, an AFP correspondent at the border said.

Many Tunisians travel to Libya for work, while Libyans go regularly to Tunisia for medical treatment.

Informal trade between the two countries supports thousands of families in southern Tunisia.

Air links with Libya are due to resume Sunday, according to the Tunisian transport ministry.

Tunisia had reopened its borders at the end of June, allowing travel from Europe during the tourist season, but had kept them closed to neighbouring Libya and Algeria.

