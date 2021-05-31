Tunisia, Libya discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

Tunisian President Kais Saied met on Monday with visiting President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

TUNIS, May 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) --:Tunisian President Kais Saied met on Monday with visiting President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Saied and Menfi affirmed the congruence of views between the two countries on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest during a joint press conference held at Carthage Presidential Palace in the capital Tunis.

The Tunisian and Libyan people are "one people and one family with a shared future," Saied noted.

For his part, Menfi said the relations between the two countries are historical and lasting, adding he discussed with Saied over many common issues between the two countries.

"Our consultations were characterized by a spirit of brotherhood and friendship ... We discussed all issues of common interest, reviewed views on several local and international issues and discussed bilateral cooperation in several areas, including economic and social fields," he said.