Tunisia lifts COVID 19 related night curfew

TUNIS, Feb. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) --::The Tunisian government decided on Saturday lift the night curfew it imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 for about a month.

The Tunisian government has decided to maintain, for an additional week, the ban of gatherings in public spaces and all types of nisidemonstrations.

The government urged all sectors to adhere to preventive measures, especially wearing masks, and ensuring physical distancing and ventilation indoors.

On the other hand, the government has announced that from Feb. 15, all arrivals aged above 18 from other countries will no longer be obliged to present a negative PCR test, conditioned on proof of full vaccination.

People older than six, who are not fully vaccinated, will be required to present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before departure.