Tunisia Lifts COVID-Related Curfew Amid Low Infection Rate - President's Office

Tue 09th June 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Tunisian President Kais Saied decided to lift the country-wide curfew imposed in light of the coronavirus outbreak starting from Monday after infection rate slowed, the president's office said in a statement.

"President Kais Saied has decided to lift the curfew on the whole territory of the republic from Monday, June 8," the office said, adding that the decision was made after consultations between the president, the government and the head of the parliament.

The gradual easing of the lockdown in Tunisia started in May, and many businesses were allowed to reopen. Earlier in June, the authorities allowed residents to freely travel between provinces.

Tunisia has so far confirmed 1,087 COVID-19 cases, 982 recovered and 49 deaths. Tunisia has registered no new COVID-19 cases since June 3.

