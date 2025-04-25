Tunisia Mass Conspiracy Trial 'marred By Violations': UN Rights Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The United Nations human rights chief on Thursday condemned the conviction of around 40 Tunisian opposition figures, saying their right to a fair trial was violated.
"The process was marred by violations of fair trial and due process rights, raising serious concerns about political motivations," the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.
A Tunisian court on Saturday handed down sentences of between 13 and 66 years to defendants accused of "conspiracy against state security" and "belonging to a terrorist group".
Among those sentenced were vocal critics of President Kais Saied, well-known opposition figures, lawyers and businesspeople, some of them already behind bars, while others have been living in exile.
Lawyers representing the accused and their relatives have denounced the trial as "fabricated" and "unfounded", and pledged to appeal the rulings.
Turk on Thursday urged "Tunisia to refrain from using broad national security and counter terrorism legislation to silence dissent and curb civic space".
The arrest of Ahmed Souab, 70, a defence lawyer in the trial charged with terrorism-related offences over criticism he made of the court, raises concerns for lawyers' ability to safely represent clients, Turk said.
"Charges must be dropped where there is no sufficient evidence of illegal acts committed," he said.
Turk demanded all defendants be guaranteed their full rights to due process and a fair trial during the appeal process, while calling for an end to wider political persecution.
Since Saied launched a power grab in the summer of 2021 and assumed total control, rights advocates and opposition figures have decried a rollback of freedoms in the North African country where the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings began.
vog/giv/rlp
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results4 minutes ago
-
Tunisia mass conspiracy trial 'marred by violations': UN rights chief4 minutes ago
-
UN chief voices 'great concern' over escalating India-Pakistan tensions, calls for 'maximum restrai ..2 hours ago
-
Bulgaria says Israel has apologised for UN worker killed in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Pupil kills fellow student in France school knife attack2 hours ago
-
Rampaging Marquez hungry for more as MotoGP heads to Spain3 hours ago
-
2025 SCO Film Festival to be held in Chongqing in June3 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan hosts ‘Jizzakh-2025’ int’l business forum to boost regional investment, global part ..3 hours ago
-
Tesla's European sales fall 45% in first quarter: industry body4 hours ago
-
'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump turns on Putin after deadly Kyiv strike6 hours ago
-
Ugandans kill migrating storks in desperation for food6 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 366 hours ago