Tunisia Opposition Figures Get Prison Terms After Mass Trial
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A Tunisian court handed down jail sentences of between 13 and 66 years to multiple defendants, including prominent opposition figures, for national security offences, local media reported on Saturday.
The trial, criticised by rights groups and decried by a defence lawyer as a "masquerade", is of unprecedented scale with around 40 defendants including vocal critics of President Kais Saied.
They were found guilty of "conspiracy against state security" and "belonging to a terrorist group", an official from the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office told media outlets including Jahwara FM.
It was not immediately clear whether all of the defendants had been given prison terms or only some of them.
Among those sentenced were well-known opposition figures, lawyers and business people, with some already in prison for two years while others were in exile or still free.
On Friday evening, defence lawyers denounced the trial after the judge finished reading the accusations and began deliberation without hearing from either the prosecution or the defence.
"The authorities want a verdict today" and so there are "flagrant violations of judicial procedure" with the accused "not heard", Samia Abbou, one of the lawyers, told AFP, denouncing it as a "masquerade".
Among the well-known opposition Names in the trial are Jawhar Ben Mbarek, Abdelhamid Jelassi and Issam Chebbi, founder of the opposition National Salvation Front coalition -- all staunch critics of Saied.
Also among the accused are the activists Khayam Turki and Chaima Issa and the businessman Kamel Eltaief.
Since proceedings began on March 4, lawyers for the defence have repeatedly called for all the defendants to appear in court, including at least six who have been on hunger strike.
The lawyers denounced the case as "empty", while Human Rights Watch said the trial was taking place in the context of repression, with President Saied "weaponising the judicial system to target opponents and dissidents".
