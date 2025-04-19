Tunisia opposition figures get prison terms in mass trial

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A Tunisian court handed down jail sentences of up to 66 years to multiple defendants, including prominent opposition figures, for national security offences, local media and a defence lawyer said Saturday.

The trial, criticised by rights groups and decried by a defence lawyer as a "masquerade", is of unprecedented scale with around 40 defendants including vocal critics of President Kais Saied.

They were found guilty of "conspiracy against state security" and "belonging to a terrorist group", and received sentences raging from 13 to 66 years, an official from the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office told media outlets including Jahwara FM.

Among those sentenced were well-known opposition figures, lawyers and business people, with some already in prison for two years while others were in exile or still free.

Issam Chebbi and Jawhar Ben Mbarek of the opposition National Salvation Front coalition, as well as lawyer Ridha Belhaj and activist Chaima Issa were sentenced to 18 years behind bars, defence lawyer Abdessatar Messaoudi told AFP.

Activists Khayam Turki was handed a 48-year term while businessman Kamel Eltaief received the harshest penalty of 66 years in prison, added the lawyer.

Kamel Jendoubi, a rights advocate and former minister tried in absentia, slammed what he called a "judicial assassination" by the courts.

"This is not a judiciary ruling, but a political decree executed by judges under orders, by complicit prosecutors and by a justice minister" who all serve "a paranoid autocrat", charged Jendoubi.