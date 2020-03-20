Tunisia president announces nationwide, round-the-clock self-isolation

(@FahadShabbir)

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday declared a nationwide, round-the-clock self-isolation of inhabitants to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country after an increase in confirmed cases.

Saied did not specify the start time or duration of the self-isolation.

Tunisia, which has has already closed its borders and imposed a curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (1700-0500 GMT), has reported more than 50 cases of the COVID-19 disease and one death.