Tunisia president back in intensive care: son

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, hospitalised with a severe illness in late June, returned to intensive care on Thursday, his son said, reviving fears of a power vacuum ahead of November polls.

The 92-year-old leader "is in intensive care at the military hospital and things are not going well", Hafedh Caid Essebsi told AFP.