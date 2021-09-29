UrduPoint.com

Tunisia President Names Najla Bouden As Country's First Female PM

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:56 PM

Tunisia president names Najla Bouden as country's first female PM

Tunisia's president on Wednesday named geologist Najla Bouden as the country's first ever female prime minister-designate, two months after he seized wide-ranging powers

Tunis, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Tunisia's president on Wednesday named geologist Najla Bouden as the country's first ever female prime minister-designate, two months after he seized wide-ranging powers.

"The President of the Republic Kais Saied charged Najla Bouden with forming a government as quickly as possible," said a statement from his office published on Facebook.

Saied on July 25 sacked the government of Hichem Mechichi, suspended parliament, lifted MPs' immunity and took over the judiciary, after months of political deadlock in the face of a pressing economic crisis and mounting coronavirus deaths.

He followed up last week with moves allowing him to rule by decree.

He has faced repeated calls to name a government.

Saied's office published a video of him meeting Bouden in his office and charging her with presenting a cabinet "in the coming hours or days".

He repeatedly emphasised the "historic" nature of the nomination of a woman, calling it "an honour for Tunisia and a hommage to Tunisian women".

Saied said the new government's main mission would be to "put an end to the corruption and chaos that have spread throughout many state institutions".

Bouden will be the Tunisia's tenth prime minister since a 2011 uprising overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abedine Ben Ali, sparking the Arab Spring revolts.

The country has won international plaudits for its democratic transition but many Tunisians have seen little improvement in their lives and have become disillusioned with a dysfunctional and corrupt political process.

Saied's moves placed vast executive powers in the hands of the president, who will himself head the cabinet.

His rulings on September 22 also extended the suspension of parliament.

Najla Bouden, the same age as Saied at 63, is a former director at PromESsE, a higher education reform project, and has held senior positions at Tunisia's higher education ministry.

Originally from Kairouan, she is a a French-educated geologist with a doctorate in geological engineering, and is a lecturer at Tunisia's national engineering school.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Education Parliament Facebook Immunity Same Tunisia July September Women Dictator From Government Cabinet Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits Narow ..

Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits Narowal

50 seconds ago
 UK soldiers to deliver fuel to ease supply crisis

UK soldiers to deliver fuel to ease supply crisis

51 seconds ago
 99 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

99 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 Police nets five dacoits of two gangs

Police nets five dacoits of two gangs

10 minutes ago
 Over 2.206 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.206 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

10 minutes ago
 Five killed, 20 injured in M9 Motorway accident

Five killed, 20 injured in M9 Motorway accident

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.