Tunisia President Names Najla Bouden As Country's First Female PM

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:14 PM

Tunisia president names Najla Bouden as country's first female PM

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Tunisia's president on Wednesday named geologist Najla Bouden as the country's first ever female prime minister-designate, to form a government with limited executive clout after the president seized wide-ranging powers two months ago.

The university lecturer from the city of Kairouan, a political unknown, will take office after Kais Saied on July 25 sacked the government of Hichem Mechichi, suspended parliament, lifted MPs' immunity and took over the judiciary.

His moves followed months of political deadlock in the face of a pressing economic crisis and mounting coronavirus deaths.

While some Tunisians have supported his decisions against a reviled political class, he has faced repeated calls to name a government.

Last week he extended the suspension of parliament and moved to rule by decree, suspending parts of the country's post-revolution constitution.

Saied's office on Wednesday published a video of him meeting Bouden in his office and charging her with presenting a cabinet "in the coming hours or days".

He repeatedly emphasised the "historic" nature of the nomination of a woman, calling it "an honour for Tunisia and a homage to Tunisian women".

Saied, who was the only person to speak in the video, said Bouden's main mission would be to "put an end to the corruption and chaos that have spread throughout many state institutions".

Political scientist Slaheddine Jourchi welcomed the nomination of a female premier but warned that Tunisia faces daunting economic and political challenges.

"When we look at the CV of this lady, who is a geologist without other specialisations or experience in sensitive roles, I don't know how well she will be able to tackle these enormous, complex issues," he told AFP.

Saied "has avoided nominating a politician or anyone with a minimum of political experience. He doesn't want a rival or anyone with political opinions who could enter discussions with him over the important decisions to come," he added.

