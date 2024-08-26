Tunisia president replaces key ministers in sweeping reshuffle: presidency

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday replaced without explanation various ministers, including from foreign affairs and defence, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The abrupt reshuffle replaced 19 ministers and three state secretaries, just days after Saied sacked the former prime minister ahead of presidential elections on October 6.

"This morning, August 25, 2024, the President of the Republic has decided to make a governmental change," said the statement, without further explanation.

Saied, 66, was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021 and is now seeking another term in the upcoming elections.

He has referred to his candidacy as part of "a war of liberation and self-determination" aiming to "establish a new republic" while a number of his political opponents are currently in jail or being prosecuted.