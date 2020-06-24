Tunisia protesters, police clash anew in deprived south

(@FahadShabbir)

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Tunisian youths clashed with police overnight in a town in Tunisia's deprived south, where a protest movement is demanding jobs and services, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

"Several hundred people" gathered Tuesday night in front of a local security forces facility in Douz, 475 kilometres (295 miles) south of the capital Tunis, to protest disrupted water supplies, ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni told AFP.

Demonstrators also came out in support of a growing protest movement underway in Tataouine, 200 kilometres southeast of Douz, where protesters are demanding authorities make good on a 2017 promise to provide jobs.

Protesters in Douz burned tyres and threw rocks at security forces, who responded with tear gas, Hayouni said.

Calm was restored by Wednesday morning, he added.