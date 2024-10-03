Tunisia Readies For Vote As Incumbent Saied Eyes Victory
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Tunisians head to the polls Sunday for a presidential election in which analysts say incumbent Kais Saied is poised for victory with his most prominent critics behind bars
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Tunisians head to the polls Sunday for a presidential election in which analysts say incumbent Kais Saied is poised for victory with his most prominent critics behind bars.
The near-certainty of Saied's win has created a mood of resignation in opposition ranks and made for a deeply lacklustre campaign.
There have been no campaign rallies or public debates and nearly all the campaign posters in city streets have been the incumbent's.
It is a major step back for a country that long prided itself as the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011 and a contrast even with the 2019 election that thrust Saied, then a little known law lecturer, to power.
The political outsider won by a landslide, with 73 percent of the vote in a second round runoff that saw turnout of 58 percent.
He had campaigned on a platform of strong government after nearly a decade of deadlock between Islamist and secular blocs since the 2011 revolution.
In 2021, he staged a sweeping power grab, dismissing the Islamist-led parliament. The following year he rewrote the constitution.
A quickening crackdown on political dissent which has seen jail sentences for critics across the political spectrum has drawn mounting criticism at home and abroad.
Jailed opposition figures include Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist-inspired opposition party Ennahdha, which dominated political life after the revolution.
Also detained is Abir Moussi, head of the Free Destourian Party, which critics accuse of wanting to bring back the ousted regime.
- 'Neutralising' opposition -
Saied's critics say that higher thresholds for candidate registration have also been exploited by the incumbent's campaign.
Fourteen hopefuls were barred from joining the race, after election organisers ruled they had failed to provide enough signatures of endorsement, among other technicalities.
Some have been jailed after being convicted of forging signatures.
Human Rights Watch and other rights groups have charged that the organisers' decision to reject the candidates was political.
Hatem Nafti, a political commentator and author of a forthcoming book on Saied's authoritarian rule, said rights and freedoms have been curtailed since Saied's "coup d'etat" in 2021.
"But things have reached a new level during this election, with attempts to prevent any succession (to Saied)," he told AFP.
The result has been that Saied faces just two challengers, one of them, former lawmaker Zouhair Maghzaoui, a supporter of the president's 2021 power grab who "remains associated" with him, Nafti said.
North Africa analyst Pierre Vermeren said the election's outcome had been decided in advance, citing "imbalances of all sorts between candidates".
"Everything was done to ensure that a second round did not take place," he told AFP.
Referring to Maghzaoui, Vermeren said "allowing a second-rate personality with a similar political persuasion as Saied's" to join the race presented the incumbent with no real risk to his rule.
He said Maghzaoui's candidacy was "a way of neutralising potential opposition".
- Jailed candidate -
The second challenger, Ayachi Zammel, is also a former lawmaker and leads a small liberal party.
His candidacy was approved by election organisers shortly before he was charged with and later convicted of forging voter endorsements.
He currently faces more than 12 years in prison.
The jail sentence doesn't affect his candidacy. The same was the case with 2019 presidential hopeful Nabil Karoui, who made it into the runoff against Saied from behind bars.
But unlike Zammel, Karoui was well known as the owner of widely watched television channel Nessma.
Nafti said Zammel had the potential to rally support from across the political spectrum, but he doubted it was "enough", particularly after the prison sentence.
"He could have represented a focal point for the opposition, but his status as a convicted prisoner can only lead voters to disengagement and abstention," he said.
With little at stake for Saied, his main challenge is to ensure a respectable turnout.
In the 2022 referendum on Saied's revision of the constitution, only 30 percent of voters turned out.
In 2024 elections to a new legislature with limited powers, that figure fell to 11 percent -- a record low since the revolution.
Recent Stories
AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan
Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Orderly room for police officials held
Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar
Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 'regional unrest'
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to deepen trade, investment cooperation; reiterate stan ..
PITB organises workshop on 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life'
Oil rallies, stocks mostly retreat on Middle East tensions
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
France says Israel's 'persona non grata' designation of UN chief 'unjustified'25 minutes ago
-
Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel35 minutes ago
-
On behalf of Saudi the Crown Prince, Foreign Minister participates in the third Asia Cooperation Dia ..45 minutes ago
-
SAudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Germany on Unity Day45 minutes ago
-
Inbound visitor spending in first half of 2024 reaches SAR92.6 billion, says Ministry of Tourism55 minutes ago
-
Australian int'l student visa applications plummet amid gov't crackdown1 hour ago
-
Education in Bulgaria needs modernization: survey1 hour ago
-
Many more people die later from hurricanes than when the storm hits: Research1 hour ago
-
Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 'regional unrest'4 minutes ago
-
China launches crackdown on ticket scalping in multiple sectors1 hour ago
-
Laos to enhance economic governance1 hour ago
-
Africa urged to use technology in combating illegal migration, climate1 hour ago