MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Tunisia is ready to participate in the production of Russia's Sputnik V since the coronavirus vaccine is in demand in the North African country, Director of the Tunisian National Observatory for New and Emergent Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya said on Wednesday.

According to Alaya, who is currently paying a visit to Russia along with other high-ranking Tunisian officials, Tunisia managed to overcome mistrust of citizens to vaccination and seek to inoculate as many people as possible.

"We are also ready to participate in the production of vaccines. I would like you to take this issue into account so that we can establish a center, laboratories for producing vaccines.

We would like to be your partners in the vaccine production," Alaya said at a press conference.

The official also noted that Tunisia had asked Russia to send additional doses of Sputnik V, as the vaccine is well received by the country's citizens.

"We have a lot of those wishing to get inoculated," Alaya added.

Russia's Sputnik V has since been approved in 59 countries, becoming the second top vaccine in terms of approvals across the world. According to The Lancet peer-reviewed medical journal, it has 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.