Tunisia Receives 1st Batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Tunisian Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi on Tuesday was present at the Carthage International Airport in the capital city of Tunis to welcome the first batch of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, broadcaster Mosaique FM reported.

According to Mehdi, as cited by the outlet, the country will start its mass vaccination campaign on Saturday, with healthcare workers, the elderly and the servicemen first in line to get immunized.

The minister added that Tunisia was also planning to acquire 93,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine via the World Health Organization's COVAX facility.

"By June, about three million Tunisians will have received the vaccine," Mehdi said, as quoted by the radio broadcaster.

The COVID-19 death toll in Maghreb country topped 8,225, with the infection tally exceeding 238,000 cases.

